Mary Olevia Barns Pittenger
December 18, 1926 - October 21, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Born to Dr. Frank and Ruth Burch Barns in Omaha, NE.
Predeceased by parents, brother Lt. Frank Barns, Jr., husband Paul Pittenger, sons Paul Barns Pittenger and Jeffrey Pittenger. Survived by many much loved friends.
Grew up in Albion, Nebraska. Entered the US Cadet Nurse Corpse in 1944 and completed nursing studies at the University of Minnesota. Married Paul Pittenger of Albion, NE and moved with him to many areas of the US including Tulsa, OK, Albuquerque, NM, Kansas City, KA, St. Louis, MO, Bronx, NY, Denver, CO, and Manhasset, NY. With family grown, returned to nursing education, completing a BsC at Adelphi U., and MA and PHD at NYU, NY. Member of Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society of Nursing.
Specialized in services to developmentally disabled individuals serving on one of the NYC teams formed to integrate residents of institutions back into the community following the Willowbrook Decree. She also served as Health Services Coordinator for a large preschool offering intervention for infants and preschoolers and their families.
After moving to Columbia, she was employed in case management in the neonatal intensive care unit at Palmetto Richland Hospital. On retiring, volunteered at McKissick Museum, Riverbanks Zoo, Richland County Public Library and the Senior Mentor Program at the University of South Carolina Medical School. Became a member of the Shepherd's Center of Columbia especially enjoying many world wide trips with their members. Also participated in rug hooking and gourmet groups for many years.
Memorials can be made to Family Connection, Inc. of SC, any of the above organizations or a charity of choice
.
Following cremation, graveside service and internment in Rosehill Cemetery, Albion NE.