Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Plott. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church 1205 Old Cherokee Rd Lexington , SC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church 1205 Old Cherokee Rd Lexington , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Louise" Perry Plott LEXINGTON A funeral service for Mary "Louise" Perry Plott, 98, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Plott passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Columbia on September 16, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Jefferson Perry and Aileen Waites Perry. She attended Taylor Grammar School and Wardlaw Junior High School before graduating from Columbia High School on June 2nd, 1939. Louise later attended Drawns Business College from 1940-1941 and graduated with a degree in accounting and shorthand. She worked part-time at SH Kress Dime Store for one year before transferring to FW Woolworth Dime Store full-time after graduation until September of 1942. She then worked at Fort Jackson, SC Army Base, first in medical supply, to post engineers, and finally to finance and accounting until retiring in 1980, after 38 years of service. She married the late Herbert Moore Plott Jr. on September 26, 1942 and together they lived in Fort Wayne, IN, where he was stationed, before going overseas in February of 1943 with the 30th Division to fight in WWII. He returned in December 1945. Mrs. Plott was baptized in 1934 at the age of 13 and attended Tabernacle Baptist Church for many years. Most recently while residing in Lexington, she attended Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Plott Hutto (Bob); son, Herbert Moore Plott III (Diane); grandchildren, Robin Hutto Morris (Ed), Brian Craig Hutto (Christi), and Ashley Diane Louise Plott; great-grandchildren, Brittany Aileen Morris, Justin Vernon Morris (Kaitlin), Cooper Lloyd Hutto, Audrey Christine Hutto, and Avery Claire Hutto; great-great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Michele Morris; and her sister, Delma Perry Green. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cleone Perry Swain and brother, William Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 190 Knox Abbot Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033; American Cancer Association, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; or Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072. Please sign the online guestbook at

Mary "Louise" Perry Plott LEXINGTON A funeral service for Mary "Louise" Perry Plott, 98, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Plott passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Columbia on September 16, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Jefferson Perry and Aileen Waites Perry. She attended Taylor Grammar School and Wardlaw Junior High School before graduating from Columbia High School on June 2nd, 1939. Louise later attended Drawns Business College from 1940-1941 and graduated with a degree in accounting and shorthand. She worked part-time at SH Kress Dime Store for one year before transferring to FW Woolworth Dime Store full-time after graduation until September of 1942. She then worked at Fort Jackson, SC Army Base, first in medical supply, to post engineers, and finally to finance and accounting until retiring in 1980, after 38 years of service. She married the late Herbert Moore Plott Jr. on September 26, 1942 and together they lived in Fort Wayne, IN, where he was stationed, before going overseas in February of 1943 with the 30th Division to fight in WWII. He returned in December 1945. Mrs. Plott was baptized in 1934 at the age of 13 and attended Tabernacle Baptist Church for many years. Most recently while residing in Lexington, she attended Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Plott Hutto (Bob); son, Herbert Moore Plott III (Diane); grandchildren, Robin Hutto Morris (Ed), Brian Craig Hutto (Christi), and Ashley Diane Louise Plott; great-grandchildren, Brittany Aileen Morris, Justin Vernon Morris (Kaitlin), Cooper Lloyd Hutto, Audrey Christine Hutto, and Avery Claire Hutto; great-great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Michele Morris; and her sister, Delma Perry Green. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cleone Perry Swain and brother, William Perry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 190 Knox Abbot Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033; American Cancer Association, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; or Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close