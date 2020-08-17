Mary Jane Hite Rentz LEXINGTON - Mrs. Mary Jane Hite Rentz, 91, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1928 to Maude Bachman and Daniel Abram Hite. Mrs. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Rev. Leonard Odell Rentz; sons, Bruce Rentz, Aaron Rentz, and Kevin Rentz; grandson, Edward Rentz, and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances (David) Hoogenboom and Miriam (Larry) Taylor; daughter-in-laws, Clara Purvis Rentz and Vonda Ayer Rentz; grandchildren, Kim (Freddie) Phillips, Nora (Earl) Ricard, Travis (Jennifer) Henzler, Justin (Kate) Henzler, great grandchildren, Lauren (Robert) Jumper, Dylan Phillips, Hunter Ricard, Blaine Ricard, Ashlyn Henzler, Karson Henzler, Leyton Henzler, Liam Henzler, Ella Henzler, and Alex Henzler; great great grandchildren, Kacey Jumper and soon to be born Kaylynn Jumper, and many close nieces and nephews. Blizzard Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Due to the current health pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation at 1608 Briarwood Terrace Pheonix, AZ 85048-414. Condolences may be made to the Rentz family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
.