1/
Mary Rentz
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Hite Rentz LEXINGTON - Mrs. Mary Jane Hite Rentz, 91, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1928 to Maude Bachman and Daniel Abram Hite. Mrs. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Rev. Leonard Odell Rentz; sons, Bruce Rentz, Aaron Rentz, and Kevin Rentz; grandson, Edward Rentz, and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances (David) Hoogenboom and Miriam (Larry) Taylor; daughter-in-laws, Clara Purvis Rentz and Vonda Ayer Rentz; grandchildren, Kim (Freddie) Phillips, Nora (Earl) Ricard, Travis (Jennifer) Henzler, Justin (Kate) Henzler, great grandchildren, Lauren (Robert) Jumper, Dylan Phillips, Hunter Ricard, Blaine Ricard, Ashlyn Henzler, Karson Henzler, Leyton Henzler, Liam Henzler, Ella Henzler, and Alex Henzler; great great grandchildren, Kacey Jumper and soon to be born Kaylynn Jumper, and many close nieces and nephews. Blizzard Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Due to the current health pandemic, social distancing will be observed. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation at 1608 Briarwood Terrace Pheonix, AZ 85048-414. Condolences may be made to the Rentz family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Southland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blizzard Funeral Home
153 South Main St.
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved