Mary Rine McKenzie COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Ms. Mary Rine McKenzie will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Friday at Bible Way Church of Piedmont, 3111 Piedmont Ave. with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Ms. McKenzie will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughter, Jacqueline McKenzie (Jeffrey) Williams; son, Elder Exodus (Karen) McKenzie; siblings, Manly Shuler (Willie Mae) McKenzie, Ruby Dean Jackson, Jerusher (Harry) McKenzie Evans and Jocelyn Arenas; 3 grandchildren, Michael and McKenzie Williams and Chadwick McKenzie; 7 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Zachary and Denim Williams, Chloe, Channing and Chaise McKenzie and Jayoni Grady.
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2020