Mary Worth Burton Robertson COLUMBIA - Mary Worth Burton Robertson, 79, of Columbia, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in Talladega, AL, and was the daughter of the late Mildred Hardin Burton and George Robert Burton, Jr. Ms. Robertson received her BS in Chemistry from the University of Alabama and MS degree in Statistics from the University of Georgia. Mary worked 27 years at Midlands Technical College as an instructor and then as an administrator. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Austin F. Robertson, Jr. Ms. Robertson is survived by her children, James Burton Chesnutt (Allison Narver), Elizabeth Marshall Chesnutt, and Catherine Rogers Chesnutt; granddaughter, Katharine Logan Chesnutt; her brother and his family, George Robert "Bob" Burton III (Lucy), Mary Caron Baker (Ryan) and Thomas Fitzpatrick Burton (Kellie) and their children, Robert Thomas Baker, Thomas Ryan Baker, Lucy Elizabeth Burton, Thomas Fitzpatrick Burton, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock, Wednesday, February 19th, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC, 29204. Memories and condolences may be shared at

