|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Mary Ruth Meetze Padgett LEXINGTON Mary Ruth Meetze Padgett, 95, wife of the late Ruffin Gantt Padgett, daughter of the late Heber Ernest and Mary Edna Bickley Meetze, passed away August 27, 2019 at Wellmore of Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. before service at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Burial will follow at Lexington Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include three daughters, Gaynell (Don) Stephens of Prosperity, Julia Ann (John) Derrick of Lexington, and Patricia (Henry) McKinnon of Nashville; daughter-in-law, Barbara Padgett; seven grandchildren, Teresa Arnold (Kory) Simmons, Sharon (Ted) Powell, Jimmy (Becky) Padgett, Rebecca Dooley, Perry Derrick, Jana (Grant) Stanley, Eric (Missi) Sox; seventeen great-grandchildren, Rhyan Clemenz, Kendall (Pedro) Carneiro, Daniel and Savannah Powell, Colby and Dylan Padgett, Devin, Garret, and Lauren Dooley, Kate and Liam Derrick, Corwin and Thomas Stanley, Jobi (Victoria Cole) Sox, Shaylie Sox, Brandon and Breanna Sox; grand daughter-in-law, Helen Sox; two sisters, Flossie Senn, and Sarah Goff, and a brother, Lemuel Meetze. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gantt Padgett; daughter, Edith Padgett; son, Ray Padgett; grandson, Patrick Sox; great- granddaughter, Kayla Padgett and sister, Clide Taylor. As a long time member, memorials may be made to Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072. The family extends its sincere appreciation to Wellmore of Lexington and Morningside of Lexington for their kindness, care and compassion. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|