Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary S. Geiger. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary S. Geiger COLUMBIA - Mary Sabak Geiger, 96, of Columbia, died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1923 in South River, NJ to the late John and Susan Babinchak Sabak. She was a fraternal twin of her sister Anna. She also had two brothers, John and Michael, and a sister Sue. Michael was killed in action during World War II; John preceded her in death in 2012, her sister Sue Kramer in 1990, her twin sister Anna Sabak in 2016, and her husband of 46 years, John A. Geiger in 1989. Mary is survived by her daughter, Darlene Lynch of Columbia, SC; niece, Mae Silver of Jacksonville, FL; nephew, Gary Sabak of Washington Township, NJ; great niece, Judy Silver of Middleburg, FL; and loving Shih Tzu companions, William Wordsworth and Annabelle Lee. Mary retired from Pall Corporation of Cortland, NY and moved to Columbia in 1980. At 57, she was bored being retired so she went to work at FN Manufacturing as an inspector and retired again in 1990. The family would like to extend special thanks to the compassionate staff of the Emergency Room and staff of the Acute Care for the Elderly Unit at Prisma Health Richland Hospital who cared for Mary during her two final days. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Serenity Gardens located at the north end of Windwan and a gathering afterward in the community room at Thompson Funeral Home at Leesburg and Pennington. Mary had long been a dog and cat lover, so in lieu of flowers, it is requested that you make a donation in memory of Mary S. Geiger to Howlmore Animal Sanctuary and mail to PO Box 61128, Columbia, SC 29260 (

Mary S. Geiger COLUMBIA - Mary Sabak Geiger, 96, of Columbia, died Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on March 7, 1923 in South River, NJ to the late John and Susan Babinchak Sabak. She was a fraternal twin of her sister Anna. She also had two brothers, John and Michael, and a sister Sue. Michael was killed in action during World War II; John preceded her in death in 2012, her sister Sue Kramer in 1990, her twin sister Anna Sabak in 2016, and her husband of 46 years, John A. Geiger in 1989. Mary is survived by her daughter, Darlene Lynch of Columbia, SC; niece, Mae Silver of Jacksonville, FL; nephew, Gary Sabak of Washington Township, NJ; great niece, Judy Silver of Middleburg, FL; and loving Shih Tzu companions, William Wordsworth and Annabelle Lee. Mary retired from Pall Corporation of Cortland, NY and moved to Columbia in 1980. At 57, she was bored being retired so she went to work at FN Manufacturing as an inspector and retired again in 1990. The family would like to extend special thanks to the compassionate staff of the Emergency Room and staff of the Acute Care for the Elderly Unit at Prisma Health Richland Hospital who cared for Mary during her two final days. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Serenity Gardens located at the north end of Windwan and a gathering afterward in the community room at Thompson Funeral Home at Leesburg and Pennington. Mary had long been a dog and cat lover, so in lieu of flowers, it is requested that you make a donation in memory of Mary S. Geiger to Howlmore Animal Sanctuary and mail to PO Box 61128, Columbia, SC 29260 ( http://www.howlmore.org/Home.aspx ); or to . Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is handling the funeral arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations