Mary Satterlee Egglezos COLUMBIA - Mary Capers Satterlee Egglezos died September 29 at Agape Hospice House in Columbia SC, after a long illness. She was the daughter of the Reverend Capers Satterlee and Frances Harrison Sparkman Satterlee. She was born June 22, 1935 in Birmingham, AL, and was raised in Mobile, AL and Spartanburg SC. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, and the University of South Carolina, where she studied French and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She attended the University of Pennsylvania where she studied physical therapy. She specialized in geriatric physical therapy, and was a home health care physical therapist until her retirement. She was a Renaissance women who could do anything. She was a talented artist who worked primarily in acrylics until her Kanuga Guest Period summer water color classes turned her attention. She was a gifted seamstress who could make anything. Her three granddaughters dazzled at Halloween every year in their bespoke costumes made to their specifications, each always including an elegant velvet cape. She was a talented cook, and her annual Christmas party was the highlight of the season for scores of friends and family. She was a gardener, and for years made her own pickles and chutneys from her garden produce. She loved classical music, and was an accomplished pianist. She had a distinct style, and her houses were an extension of that style. She adored wallpaper when it was stylish, when it was not stylish, and when it was once again stylish. She was a lifelong Democrat and an enthusiastic voter. As one of the few Democrats in her extended family she was particularly fond of the lively conversations with her equally passionate and brilliant Republican relatives, whom she loved even more than she loved politics. She did not believe it was impolite to discuss politics, and instead believed that heated conversations with people who did not share political views were key to civil discourse and a respect for all views. She loved all animals, but was particular to cats. Her ideal number of cats was two, but she managed to survive a few years when she unexpectedly had six cats because her newly-grown children hadn't yet figured out responsibility and moved out and left their cats behind. Her favorite place was Kanuga, the Episcopal conference center in Flat Rock. She and her husband James spent every summer there for almost 30 years, joining an extended family of sisters, cousins, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved bourbon and sherry and NPR, and adored Sunday afternoons with the New York Times crossword. She was an avid birder and almost certainly saw what was definitely maybe an Ivory-Billed Woodpecker in the late 1960s on the way to Pawleys Island. She is survived by her husband James Egglezos; daughters Mary Capers Bledsoe (Greg Snoad) and Thorne Loggins (James); son Adair Bledsoe (Angie); and granddaughters Lee Bledsoe, Anna Capers Bledsoe, and Charlotte Capers Snoad; sisters Frances Sparkman Alexander (Mason) of Charleston, and Thorne Sparkman Martin of Spartanburg; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia SC, 29201; Kanuga Conference Center, PO Box 250, Hendersonville NC, 28793; or South Carolina Public Radio/ETV Endowment, 401 East Kennedy Street, Suite B-1, Spartanburg SC, 29302. Funeral services are Friday, October 11 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia SC.

