Mary R. Shealy LEESVILLE - Mary Reiser Shealy, a long-time resident of Leesville, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born October 20, 1927, in Clyo, GA, the daughter of the late William Bartow and Carrie Mae Zittrouer Reiser. Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Otho Shealy; her children, Judy Hays (Howdy), Neal Shealy (Sharon), and Brent Shealy; 7 grandchildren-- Will Hays (Amber), Joey Hays (Claire), Phillip Shealy (Malia), Luke Shealy (Alison), Jon Shealy (Rebecca), Brian Shealy (Kayce), and Betsy Dority (Gregory); 10 great grandchildrenKate, Jack, Annabel, Carson, James, Mary, Cora, Cole, Alex, and Lily, 12 nephews, and 10 nieces. Also surviving are her brother-in-law, Ruben Rahn, and sisters-in-law, Miriam Logan (Bob) and Rebecca Watson (Louis). Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Hartridge, Robert, and Francis Reiser, her sister, Linda Reiser Rahn, and her daughter-in-law, Julia Shealy (wife of Brent). Mary was a homemaker and a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful and caring member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church and involved in a variety of activities there as long as her health allowed. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, tennis, camping, and traveling. Throughout her life, she found the greatest joy in her family, especially her great-grandchildren. During her Alzheimer's journey, the great-grands brought her the biggest smiles. Her family deeply appreciates the cards, visits, and loving support of family and friends throughout the challenges of Alzheimer's. We also sincerely thank the caregivers at Colonial Gardens for their kind, loving service that went beyond their daily tasks. In addition, we extend our thanks to the Lighthouse Hospice nurses and caregivers for their support. Visitation will be held at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel, on Tuesday February 18, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will take place at Wittenberg Lutheran Church on Wednesday February 19, 2020, at 3:00PM. Interment will follow in the Wittenberg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church designated for the cemetery or the building fund. The memorials may be mailed to the church at PO Box 3447; Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070 or online at WittenbergLeesville.org . Online register at barr-price.com Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

