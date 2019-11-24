Mary Ellen Shumpert FAIRVIEW - Mrs. Mary Ellen Kyzer Shumpert, 78, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. Mrs. Mary Ellen was married to Paul Lensey Shumpert for fifty-five years at his passing in December of 2014. She is the mother of Susan R. Shumpert, Janie S. (Eddie) Ward, Steve (Tina) Shumpert, Paula (Dennis) Massey, and Elton (Stephanie) Simoni. Mrs. Mary Ellen is the grandmother of Brandi (Brandon) Gardner, Renee Cizek, Eddie Ward, Jr., Brittany Kyzer, Bank Sittapong, Michael Shumpert, Brian (Angela) Shuman, Andrew (Ashlyn) Massey, Amanda Massey, Mariella Simoni, and Sebastian Simoni. She is the great grandmother of Adelynn Cizek, Hunter Gardner, Hope Gardner, Colton Shuman, Payton Busbee, Wyatt Massey, Bentley Massey, and Everly Massey. Mrs. Mary Ellen is the sister of Randy (Janet) Kyzer, Jr., Marian Laird, Jimmy Kyzer, Rachel (Richard) Kuehner, and the late LaVance Kyzer. She is sister-in-law of Clara Lee Jeffcoat and Joyce Shumpert. Mrs. Mary Ellen is the daughter of the late Talmadge Randolph Kyzer, Sr. and Mary Adella Gantt Kyzer. Mrs. Mary Ellen is a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:30 pm and a Service Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Mary Ellen will begin at 3:00 pm both at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Bud Moss and Travis Crumpton ministering. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Condolences to the Shumpert family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019