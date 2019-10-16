Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Signorello Williams. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-7500 Visitation 12:00 PM Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Signorello Williams SUMTER, S.C. - Mary Signorello Williams, 91, widow of Emerson E. Williams, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Wellmore of Lexington, SC. Born December 7, 1927, in Alton, IL, she was a daughter of the late Francesco "Frank" Signorello and the late Vincenza Cusumano Signorello. She was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran. She was of the Catholic faith and attended the Shepherd Center. She married the late Emerson Williams on October 15, 1953. They traveled to many locations during his military career and raised three daughters. They made Sumter their home in 1972. Survivors include Theresa Todd (Dave) of Sumter, Barbara West (Mike) of Gilbert, and Sheila Cheek (Rick) of Biloxi, MS; five grandchildren, Michael West, Adam Cheek, Brian Todd, Alyssa Cheek, and Matthew Todd; three great-grandchildren, Cayla Cheek, Cannon West, and Brooklyn Cheek; and a brother, Leo Signorello of Deland, FL. Mary was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she was always concerned about the well-being of her family and those that were caring for her. She was strong in faith, character and wisdom and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Giovannie Nunez, CRM officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 P.M. Thursday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her daughter, 130 Planters Dr. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staffs of Morningside of Lexington, Wellmore of Lexington and All Seasons Hospice for the excellent care they provided. Memorials may be sent to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, SC 29072 or Crosspoint Baptist Church, 2755 Carter Rd, Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019

