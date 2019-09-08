|
|
|
|
Mary Catherine Merritt Smith COLUMBIA - Mary Catherine Merritt Smith "Mary Cat", 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center after a brief illness. Mary Cat was the daughter of the late James Osmond and Pearl Hallman Merritt. She is survived by her brother, William R. Merritt (Catherine); her son, Milledge Stevenson Smith "Steve", and his wife Bonnie; and her daughter, Rebecca Smith Layman "Becky", and her husband, Mark. She also had four beloved grandchildren, Merritt Layman Stevenson (Charlie), Rebecca Smith Hill (James), Catherine Smith Kirkpatrick (David), and Matthew Lee Layman (Kim), and six great-grandchildren, Cort Stevenson, Annabelle Stevenson, Ben Kirkpatrick, Taylor Kirkpatrick, Jones Hill and Birdie Hill. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and great friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Milledge Smith "Judge", her brother, James O. Merritt, Jr. (Olive), and her sister, Louise Merritt McCain (Bill). Mary Cat was a long standing, very active member of Shandon Presbyterian Church where she lived a life of faith. She loved her family fiercely, spending as much time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she possibly could. After the early death of her beloved Judge, she was an avid gardener, she loved playing bridge and being surrounded by her many close friends, and truly loved her time traveling the world with her best friend, Norma Gene Schwinn. They traveled to many destinations including Europe, Canada and the United States. She was a graduate of Columbia College and served as a gracious volunteer at Baptist Hospital for many years. The Smith family wishes to express great appreciation to all of Mary Cat's caregivers from Medical Directions and Right At Home, and special thanks to her many exceptional doctors and nurses on the Critical Care Floor at Lexington Medical Center who made her last days as comfortable as possible. Following a private family graveside service, a celebration of Mary Cat's life will be held at Shandon Presbyterian Church, 604 Woodrow Street, Columbia at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, followed by a reception in Davis Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon Presbyterian Church, The Animal Mission, PO Box 50023, Columbia, SC 29250, or a local charity of your choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|