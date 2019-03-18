Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Steele. View Sign



Mary Wise Steele WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral Services for Mary W. Steele, 91, will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in the parlor Monday, March 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Emmanuel Lutheran Church; 2491 Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Mrs. Steele was born in Little Mountain, SC on December 13, 1927. She was the widow of Samuel W. Steele, Jr. and the daughter of the late George and Ruby Shealy Wise. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was active in the ministry of the church. Mrs. Steele was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #90. She retired from Lexington School District 2 with 30 years of services as lunchroom manager at Congaree Elementary and Fulmer Middle School. She is survived by her children, Samuel W. Steele, III (Martha) and Carol S. Kingry (Rick); grandchildren, Samantha S. Fisher, Theresa Steele, and Amanda S. Pifer; and great-grandchildren, Randy Rasbeary, Rebecca Talley, Joseph and Ava Grace Dinkins, and Emma Pifer. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Susan Kingry Dinkins; and sisters, Louise W. Willyerd and Francis W. Wooten. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411 Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

