Mary Switzer Huckaby
December 11, 1921 - October 15, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Mary Switzer Huckaby, age 98, peacefully passed away of natural causes on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Lexington, SC.
Mary was born December 11, 1921, in Roebuck, SC, to Samuel C. Switzer and Corrie Cheek Switzer. She was a 1940 Commercial Course program graduate of Lander College in Greenwood, SC and worked for many years at Fairforest Finishing Company before retiring from Reeve Brothers, Inc.
Mary met her husband, James Paul Huckaby while she was in college. They married on June 6, 1942, in San Antonio, TX, where he was stationed while serving as a Lieutenant in the Army. Her most vivid memory of her wedding day was realizing how much she and James belonged together. For most of their married years, Mary and James lived a happy life in Roebuck, SC, with their two children, who were the most important part of her life.
Mary was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Roebuck and her hobbies included cooking, sewing, gardening and participating in various volunteer causes. She was a devoted mother and wife and enjoyed anything that involved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Nancy Wilson of West Columbia, SC; her son, James Huckaby of Marietta, GA; her four grandchildren, James, Jenifer, Robert and Mary Katherine; and her ten great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her late husband James Paul Huckaby.
A private family memorial service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Presbyterian Communities
700 Davega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073 or to Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund,
P.O. Box 229, Roebuck, SC 29376.
