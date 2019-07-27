Mary Frances Thomas Dent CHARLOTTE - Passed away while peacefully sleeping on July 20, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Olanta, SC to the late Francis Clyde Thomas and Frances Emma Chandler-Thomas. Mary lived most of her life in Columbia, SC where she worked as a purchasing agent for the SC Dept of Mental Health. After retiring, she enjoyed SC beaches, shagging to beach music, planting flowers in her yard, playing the organ, her favorite song, "Over the Rainbow" and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandson, Holt. She genuinely loved everyone! Married to the late Ernest Harry "Pete" Dent, Sr. of Columbia, SC for over 30 years. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00pm, Monday, August 5th, 2019 at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 3909 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204. Hankins & Whittington Funeral Services of Charlotte, NC is assisting the family. Please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com. "Mary Dent's beautiful smile and sweet kind heart will be remembered by all"
Published in The State on July 27, 2019