Ms. Mary Tisdale EASTOVER - Ms. Mary Tisdale was born December 23, 1949 to the late Timothy and Nancy Goodwin Tisdale. She departed this life on September 23, 2019 at her home. Mary was educated in the public schools of Richland County. She graduated from Jamaica High School in Jamaica, New York. Mary was employed at Pinewood Care Home early on. She later was employed for Palmetto Health Richland, now Prisma Health as an environmental services tech. Mary Tisdale leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Eric (Lamorris) Tisdale; two daughters, Felisha Tisdale (Johnny) Holman and Amanda Tisdale; six grandchildren; one aunt, Sally Williams; one first cousin, Katherine Doctor, who accepted her as her sister; one special friend, Lila Mae Kearse; and a host of cousins, friends and others who love and will miss Mary dearly.. The homegoing service for Ms. Mary Tisdale will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 27, 2019