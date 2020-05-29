Mary V. King BLYTHEWOOD - Our lives changed forever on May 27, 2020 with of the passing of our dear Mary Davis Going McKeown King. Mary Virginia was a faithful wife of 9 years to her sweet husband, John King, of Blythewood. She was a devoted mother to Ronnie Going, Deloris Long (Lewis), and Elisa Large (Thomas), a precious sister to Jane Jordan, and a loving Meme to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was Miss Mary to John's children, Ernest, Bobby (Laura), Sydney (Darlene), and Billy King, Elsie Inzer (Jerry), Chrissy Caillouet (Kevin), Tina Peeples (Theo), and Denise Sampsel (Pete) whom she loved like her own. She was Aunt Mary to a host of nieces and nephews and a forever friend to all who knew her. Mary loved her family and was the happiest when helping others or cooking a southern meal to share with those she held dear. Always willing to go the extra mile, countless memories live on because of her servant heart. Clothed in strength and dignity, her laughter and wisdom will never be forgotten. A true Proverbs 31 lady, the most loving and caring person one could ever meet. While enjoying life on Earth, she was blessed with the gifts of hospitality, service, kindness, and compassion. Mary was a long-time member of the True Light Church of Christ. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Rosier Davis and Catherine Rabon Davis; brothers, Leroy, Otto, Preston, Bruce, Osborne, and Charlie Davis; sisters, Catherine Hammond, Florie Davis, Nita Davis, and Sarah McDuffie; husbands, Joe Going (married for 23 Yrs.) and Laurie (Tony) Mckeown (married for 30 Yrs.) and step daughters, Frankie Campbell and Linda Young. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Rabon Family Cemetery, Columbia. A public viewing will be held Friday from 2:00 -5:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 29, 2020.