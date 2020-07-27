Mary Don McDill Wilkinson CHARLESTON - Mary Don McDill Wilkinson "Mollie", 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of James "Jim" Carroll Wilkinson entered into eternal rest Monday, July 20, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held at a date yet to be determined in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mollie was a child of God. She was born October 12, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Claude L. and Mary Don Brownell McDill. She graduated from James Island High School in 1957 and attended Columbia College. Mollie spent many years in the retail banking business, mostly with Standard Federal S&L in Columbia and First Federal of Charleston. She was a long standing member of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. Mollie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jim; and her daughters, Karen W. Miller (Dr. Steve Miller) of Charleston, SC and Helen W. Lemon of Atlanta, GA; son, Bruce C. Wilkinson (Torrey) of Pottstown, PA; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Leslie Kelly of Gainesville, GA; and brother, Claude L. McDill (Lynn) of Lakemont, GA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth W. Rollins of Charleston, SC. Mollie enjoyed many things in this temporal life including spending time with her family and many friends, painting, bridge, tennis, gardening and giving back to others. She loved to host and entertain her friends along with her best friend, Jim. Mollie volunteered at her church and at the Charleston Lowcountry Senior Center. She was actively involved in the church and her community. Above all those pleasures, she had a forever love for Jim, a deep faith in God and the saving grace of Jesus. Her family wishes to thank Mollie's many friends from her childhood in Riverland Terrace, her tennis years, The Citadel years, First (Scots) Presbyterian Church and the Village in Summerville for their love and support over the last several weeks. Mollie will be greatly missed until we are united in our eternal home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or Charleston Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
.