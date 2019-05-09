Mary Wood WEST COLUMBIA - Mary Wood, 99, of West Columbia, South Carolina, went to her great reward on April 30, 2019. Mary was born one of five children to Walter Schwuchow and Florence Grimshawe Schwuchow in Selma, Alabama, on June 6, 1919. Throughout her life she lived on John's Island and in Miami before finally making her home in West Columbia. Mary had a powerful work ethic and spent a lengthy career in sales and service with Sears. Mary's was a generous spirit and she enjoyed volunteering at Lexington Medical Center. Mary demonstrated her deep devotion to her faith by serving as an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church in West Columbia. Mary's spirit is carried on by her devoted children, Sarah Crouch (Charles) and Jim Wood (Sheryl); her loving grandsons, Philip Crouch (Jessica), Ross Wood (Andrea), Adam Wood, and Zachary Wood, and her adorable great-grandson, Gideon Emory Wood. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Marshall Wood; her step-children, Carl Wood (Helen), Harold Wood (Doris), Earl Wood (Betsy), Marcell Baxter (Talmadge), and Bobby Wood (Pat). She leaves behind an abundant and beloved extended family made up of people whom she treasured and whom treasured her. Immediate family commemorated Mary with a celebration of her life in the days following her death. She has since taken up permanent residence in heaven while her corporeal remains rest at the Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 9, 2019