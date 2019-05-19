Mary A. Young BLAIR - Mrs. Mary A. Young passed away on May 15, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories 4 sons: Jimmie, Thomas, Russell and James Young of Blair SC, step-daughter: Mary Davis of Carlisle SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 2pm Mon. May 20, 2019 @ Hassion Hill Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sun May 19, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on May 19, 2019