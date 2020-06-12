Marye Lewis Landrum Maybin FLORENCE - Marye Lewis Landrum Maybin passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at The Bethea Baptist Retirement Home. She was born November 15, 1914 in Florence, SC to the late Dr. Benjamin Franklin Landrum and Weinona Lewis Landrum. She was the second daughter born to the Landrums, her sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Landrum Johnson, lived to be 99. She graduated from Florence High School, class of 1933. She attended many of the reunions as long as she was able. After high school she attended business school in Florence. During WWII she joined the Navy and was a WAVE. She was honored to serve her country and received several recognitions through the years as a veteran. After moving to Columbia she worked with the IRS until her retirement. She joined Shandon Baptist Church where she later met and married William Sims Maybin in 1959. They later moved to Lake Murray and joined Chapin Baptist Church. In 1993 they moved to The Bethea Baptist Retirement cottage community and she rejoined the First Baptist Church in Florence. She and Sims enjoyed their church fellowships and traveling as well as the many activities at Bethea. Sims died in 2001. Marye never got old, in spite of her age. She was the longest living member of First Baptist Church and the longest living resident at the Bethea Home. When she turned 100 a big celebration was held in her honor. Five more celebrations followed. The last 8-10 years of her life were filled with surgeries, hospitalizations, illnesses and struggles, but no matter what she went through she was always happy. She was a true southern, Christian lady who enjoyed her life and lived it to the fullest, maintaining her strong faith in God. The family would like to thank the Bethea Baptist Home for their many years of loving care for Mrs. Maybin. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 14 at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC at 3:00 pm. Surviving her are nephews: Landrum Johnson of Columbia, SC; Greg (Joyce) Maybin, Loran (Leta) Smith, Doug (Gidget) Maybin, Barry Maybin, and Tommy Alverson and dear friends: Barbara Binnicker, Pam, Tony, Harrison and Harold Boatwright. Memorials may be made to: Bethea Baptist, 157 Home Ave., Darlington, SC. 29532 or First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC, 29501.



