Masako Takahashi Bell COLUMBIA Masako Takahashi Bell passed away on March 2, 2019, at the age of 86. Masako was the daughter of the late Ryotaro and Akiyo Takahashi of Japan. She is survived by her son, Robert Bell (Lisa); daughters, Barbara Bell-Byess and Mary Bell-Brophy Long and grandchildren, Andrew Byess (Emily) and Sarah Long. She is predeceased by her husband, John E. Bell, and son, John "Charlie" Bell. Private services will be held. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Prisma Health BaptistParkridge Hospital who provided exceptional care for Masako during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prisma HealthRichland Palmetto Volunteer Program to which she gave her time and devotion for more than 40 years. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Masako Bell.
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2019