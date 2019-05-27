Mason Ross Hanahan LEXINGTON A graveside service for Mason Ross Hanahan, 8, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Mason was born October 22, 2010 in Lexington, SC, and passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He loved his family, friends, baseball, playing Fortnite and school. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 27, 2019