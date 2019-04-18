Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mathew Lenke. View Sign

Mathew Anthony Scott Lenke IRMO - Mathew Anthony Scott Lenke, 42, passed away on April 14, 2019. Born on September 4, 1976 in Bronx, New York. He was the son of Marsha McPheeters Danzis and the late Barry Donwell Lenke. Mathew loved playing his guitar, singing, and writing. He enjoyed coaching his girls' soccer teams and taking them on hiking and camping trips. Kaitlyn and Kendall will remember special times spent catching butterflies with their dad. Mathew delighted in his family and was a friend to all. In addition to his father, Mathew is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Hannah McPheeters and his paternal grandmother, Antoinette "Little Grandma" Lenke. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer McMahan Lenke; two daughters, Kaitlyn Grace Lenke and Kendall Ann Elise Lenke; mother and stepfather, Marsha and Paul Danzis; stepmother, Margaret Lenke; sister, Lisa Gaines (Chris); stepbrother, David Danzis (Karen); half-sister, Ashley Nester (Adam); as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday April 19 at 2pm at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mathew was passionate about education and in his honor, the family requests donations be made to the educational fund for Kaitlyn and Kendall at

Mathew Anthony Scott Lenke IRMO - Mathew Anthony Scott Lenke, 42, passed away on April 14, 2019. Born on September 4, 1976 in Bronx, New York. He was the son of Marsha McPheeters Danzis and the late Barry Donwell Lenke. Mathew loved playing his guitar, singing, and writing. He enjoyed coaching his girls' soccer teams and taking them on hiking and camping trips. Kaitlyn and Kendall will remember special times spent catching butterflies with their dad. Mathew delighted in his family and was a friend to all. In addition to his father, Mathew is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Hannah McPheeters and his paternal grandmother, Antoinette "Little Grandma" Lenke. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer McMahan Lenke; two daughters, Kaitlyn Grace Lenke and Kendall Ann Elise Lenke; mother and stepfather, Marsha and Paul Danzis; stepmother, Margaret Lenke; sister, Lisa Gaines (Chris); stepbrother, David Danzis (Karen); half-sister, Ashley Nester (Adam); as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday April 19 at 2pm at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mathew was passionate about education and in his honor, the family requests donations be made to the educational fund for Kaitlyn and Kendall at www.futurescholar.com account owner, Jennifer Lenke, Beneficiaries, Kaitlyn Lenke (2043752) and Kendall Lenke (2043753). Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close