Matt Sherrell Chisling
January 2, 1929 - November 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Matt Sherrell Chisling, 91, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Matt was born January 2, 1929, in Birmingham, Ala. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in political science and journalism. He served in the Korean War from 1951 – 1953 as part of the army that exchanged artillery fire on the 38th. Parallel.
Matt retired as a Regional Manager with Casual Corner then began his second career as a volunteer with several Midlands charities. Matt served on the board of directors for the AIDS Benefit Foundation for many years and successfully chaired their Annual Dining with Friends fundraiser during his board tenure. He also became active as the chair of the membership committee for the South Carolina Gay and Lesbian Business Guild for more than 15 years.
Sheila Morris, author of Southern Perspectives on the Queer Movement: Committed to Home published by the University of South Carolina Press in 2017 quoted Matt: "In those grassroots organizations, you have to find a niche where you can do some good. There were two things I was fairly decent at: one was raising memberships, the other was raising money." And Matt successfully raised memberships and raised lots of money.
Matt was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Esther Mildred Chisling, and Ben, his long-time partner. He is survived by cousins, Bari Echer (Lee) of New Jersey and Dr. Mark Feldman of New York. Matt will be interred at Temple E-Manual Reform Congregation in Birmingham, Ala., with a graveside service. He will be missed by his many friends. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, assisted the family.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.