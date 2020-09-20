Matthew Aaron Croxton W. COLUMBIA - Matthew A. Croxton from W. Columbia, SC, 46, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home. A graphic designer, Matthew was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 24, 1974. He was predeceased by his mother Pamela Croxton. Matthew is survived by his father David Croxton (Sandy), and his brother Mark Croxton (Heather). Matt loved animals and made friends wherever he went. His loving and kind spirit touched everyone, and will be missed. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
