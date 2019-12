Matthew Lawrence Clark COLUMBIA Matthew Lawrence Clark, 39, was born October 21, 1980 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was a son of David L. Clark and Karen Smith Clark. Mr. Clark was a member of International Family Church. He is survived by his wife, Amanda K. Clark; father, David L. Clark; step-mother, Kathleen M. Clark; mother, Karen Smith Clark; daughters, Ellaka and Madelyn Clark; son, Ethan Tillison; step-son, Nicholas Amick; step-daughters, Kathryn Willis, Allyson Hall Jones, Lacey Willis, Chloe Willis; brother, Jason Clark; sister, Lauren Harwell and his beloved dog, "Nanook". A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers may be sent to Elmwood Cemetery or memorial donations may be made to "A New Beginning" (c/o IFC, 1311 Marley Drive, Columbia, SC 29210). A memorial service will also be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at International Family Church, 1311 Marley Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. All of Matt's friends and family are invited and welcome. Come as you are. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com