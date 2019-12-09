Matthew Lawrence Clark COLUMBIA Matthew Lawrence Clark, 39, was born October 21, 1980 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was a son of David L. Clark and Karen Smith Clark. Mr. Clark was a member of International Family Church. He is survived by his wife, Amanda K. Clark; father, David L. Clark; step-mother, Kathleen M. Clark; mother, Karen Smith Clark; daughters, Ellaka and Madelyn Clark; son, Ethan Tillison; step-son, Nicholas Amick; step-daughters, Kathryn Willis, Allyson Hall Jones, Lacey Willis, Chloe Willis; brother, Jason Clark; sister, Lauren Harwell and his beloved dog, "Nanook". A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers may be sent to Elmwood Cemetery or memorial donations may be made to "A New Beginning" (c/o IFC, 1311 Marley Drive, Columbia, SC 29210). A memorial service will also be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at International Family Church, 1311 Marley Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. All of Matt's friends and family are invited and welcome. Come as you are. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Dec. 9, 2019