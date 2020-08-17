Matthew Holten

Matthew L. Holten COLUMBIA - Matthew Lee Holten, 34, of Columbia, passed away August 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, nephews, nieces, step father, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the rest of his large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Sheila Ann Williams Compo, Denny Clark Holten and older brother, Alex among others. Services to be held at a later date. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
