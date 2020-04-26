Matthew L. Driggers TURBEVILLE - Matthew Lane Driggers age 37, died April 24, 2020 at his home after an illness. Private graveside services will be held on Sunday at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Born in Greenville, S.C., he was a son of Bobby Arnette Driggers and Brenda Darlene Cannon Driggers. He was a Technical Sergeant for 15 years with the with the South Carolina Air National Guard, was employed with Baker Transportation for 12 years, and was a member of Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Jessica Simmons Driggers; daughter Alyssah Driggers; three sons, Ethan Simmons, Bradyn Driggers and Sawyer Driggers all of Turbeville and a grandson Waylon. One brother Joseph Driggers (Laura) of Turbeville. Memorials are welcome at McLeod Health Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, 555 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020