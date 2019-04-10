Rev. Matthew Joseph Reeves IRMO - Funeral services for Rev. Matthew Joseph Reeves will be 11AM Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Paul AME Church in Irmo, SC, with interment to follow. The public may view from 12-5PM Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel in , SC. Rev. Matthew Joseph Reeves transitioned Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia. Born in Irmo, SC, he was the second of eight children born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert N. (Carrie Bowman) Reeves, Sr. He attended Harbison Parochial School and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a truck driver in the Battle of Normandy (the largest amphibious invasion in history). Surviving are his beloved wife, Seretha Bookert Reeves; two daughters: Rev. Maxine Reeves Sumpter and Rev. Rhudene Reeves (Carl) Toomer; four sons: Ronnie (Veronica) Reeves, Harold J. Reeves, Rev. Dr. Morgan Bruce Reeves, and Tony (Geri) Reeves; seventeen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister, Hortense Whetsone; a daughter-in-law; two sisters-in- law; a brother-in-law; and other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2019