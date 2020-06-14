Matthew Westmoreland Hambrick
Matthew Westmoreland Hambrick WEST COLUMBIA Matthew Westmoreland Hambrick of West Columbia, SC passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 38 at Duke University Hospital. Matt is survived by his wife of nearly seven years, Katie Spell Hambrick, and his daughter, Sullivan Frazier Hambrick. Born on January 6, 1982, he was the only and much beloved son of Dianne and Michael Hambrick. Matt worked for Dominion Energy as a proud member of the DECG team. He was a lifelong outdoorsman and avid sports fan and loved hunting, golf, and cheering on the Gamecocks and the Kansas City Chiefs. Without a doubt, Matt's greatest joy was providing for and loving his family, especially his daughter, "Sully." In addition to his wife, daughter and parents, Matt is survived by his grandmother Shirley Outlaw ("Nannie"); his aunts, Debbie Sowell and Teresa Outlaw-Martin; his in-laws, Robin and Gary Spell; his sister-in-law, Lauren Spell; and many cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Oliver B. Outlaw, and his grandmother, Jeanette A. Hambrick. His love for his friends and family was genuine and unconditional. There will be a private memorial held for family until a more public celebration of his life can be held safely. In lieu of flowers, please contact teambrick2001@gmail.com for donation options.

Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.
