1/1
Matthew William Layman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew William Layman MYRTLE BEACH - Matthew William Layman, age 39, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Mr. Layman was born in Columbia, SC, the son of Mark L. and Rebecca Smith Layman. He was the owner and operator of Arbor One Tree Care. He was a funny and loving young man. Mr. Layman loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and family dearly. Surviving are: his wife, Kimberly L. Layman; two daughters, Britney Lane (Christian) and Raven Darnell (Dustin); a son, Joshua Brooks (Joel); eight grandchildren; a nephew, Cort Stevenson; a niece, Annabelle Stevenson; a sister, Merritt Stevenson (Charles); and his faithful companion, Petey. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM, Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Matthew Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday August 28, 2020. Memorials may be sent to your favorite animal charity. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ruby Conde
Friend
August 19, 2020
My husband was and will always be the love of my life . His laugh was incredible. We would laugh for hours. Even after being together for 22 years we loved each other as much if not more than the first day we met.He always told me that he knew he loved me the second he saw me. I never believed in love at first site until I met him.
Kimberly Layman
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved