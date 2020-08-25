Matthew William Layman MYRTLE BEACH - Matthew William Layman, age 39, died Saturday, August 15, 2020. Mr. Layman was born in Columbia, SC, the son of Mark L. and Rebecca Smith Layman. He was the owner and operator of Arbor One Tree Care. He was a funny and loving young man. Mr. Layman loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and family dearly. Surviving are: his wife, Kimberly L. Layman; two daughters, Britney Lane (Christian) and Raven Darnell (Dustin); a son, Joshua Brooks (Joel); eight grandchildren; a nephew, Cort Stevenson; a niece, Annabelle Stevenson; a sister, Merritt Stevenson (Charles); and his faithful companion, Petey. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM, Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Matthew Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday August 28, 2020. Memorials may be sent to your favorite animal charity. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.