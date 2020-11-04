Mattie Earline Derrick
November 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mattie Earline Derrick passed away with grace and dignity with her loving family by her side on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in 1926 in Columbia, South Carolina, Earline is survived by her loving son, Roger and his wife, Linda Upchurch of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "Mimi" as she was known affectionately, is also survived by her two grandchildren, Stacy and Brent and two great-grandchildren, Myles and Weston. She is also survived by her two sisters, Marie and Betty and their extended family.
Earline was a powerful presence who lived her life to the fullest. She was never one to let the grass grow under her feet and was always active in her community. She enjoyed exploring the country with her husband of 68 years, Hoyt Derrick (2017). When she wasn't busy traveling with her husband or laughing with her family and friends, Earline tirelessly gave of herself for others. She was a long time volunteer at the Lowman Retirement Home of White Rock. Often and without fanfare, Earline would visit and share her knowledge of arts and crafts with the seniors at Lowman or at the Community Center of Irmo. Throughout her life, Earline was always there quietly helping people in need. She lived her life with a strong faith in our Lord and often attended services or volunteered at her Lutheran church.
We rejoice in your life well lived and we count ourselves so very blessed to have had you in ours. Be at eternal peace in Heaven Mom, Mimi. We will love you always.
