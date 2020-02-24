Mattie Lou Kimpson McDaniel SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mrs. Mattie Lou Kimpson McDaniel of Swansea will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church, 111 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. McDaniel passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 24, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the funeral home.
Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2020