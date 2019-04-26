Mattie L. Robinson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mattie L. Robinson will be held 10 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Union Baptist Church in Columbia, SC, with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The public may view Friday, April 26, 2019, from 1-5 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again from 10AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Mattie Lloyd Robinson transitioned Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Heartland of Columbia. Born in Eastover, SC, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Jane Green Lloyd. Surviving are three children: Janie R. Martin, Willie L. Robinson, and Gertrude Kornegay; eleven grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019