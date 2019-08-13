Mattie Rogers Williams COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Mattie Rogers Williams, 93, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Pee Dee, South Carolina. Mrs. Williams died Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Marion County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert Rogers and Louise Boatwright Rogers. She worked as a service representative for Southern Bell and retired after 34 years of service. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America and Crescent Hill Baptist Church. Surviving are her two sons, Robert Cary Williams (Jane) of Leesville, SC and Cecil Eugene Williams (Mary) of Columbia, SC; daughter, Deborah Williams Yandle of Columbia, SC; sisters, Christine Haselden of Sellers, SC and Vivian Erwin of Pee Dee, SC; four grandchildren, Brian Yandle (Cindy) of Raleigh, NC, Phillip Williams (Marina) of Chicago, IL, Shawn Williams (Hayley) of West Columbia, SC and Rob Williams of Columbus, OH; and three great-grandchildren, Luke Yandle, Simon Williams, and Mattie Grace Williams. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Cary E. Williams, and her five brothers, Aiken, Jack, Lacy, Jimmy, and Grady Rogers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Church or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019