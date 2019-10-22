Maude B. Montgomery KINGSTREE - Maude Brannon Montgomery died peacefully in her home with family at her side on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born October 20, 1926, in Hardeeville, SC, daughter of George and Ruth Brannon. After graduating from Hardeeville High School, she attended the Roper Hospital School of Nursing in Charleston where she met her future husband, James Claffy Montgomery, who was then a medical student at Medical College of South Carolina (now MUSC). They moved to Kingstree in 1952 where her husband practiced medicine and she devoted her life to her family. She raised five children and was devoted to her grandchildren as well. She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, George Rickenbaker Montgomery. She is survived by four of her children, James C. Montgomery, Jr. (Susan) of Murrells Inlet, Nancy M. Jarrett (Tony) of Kingstree, Elizabeth R. Montgomery of Myrtle Beach, and Lemuel Benton Montgomery (Rebecca) of Murrells Inlet as well as 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, October, 23, 2019, at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Memorials may be sent to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 411 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556 or a . The family would like to thank all her friends, and especially her caregivers who supported her during her final years, Johnnie Shepard, Mary Williams, Brenda Burgess, and Esther Matthews as well as the nurses and staff of Amedisys who helped her in her final days. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2019