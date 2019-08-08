Maude T. Dickson PICKENS, SC - Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Dickson will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the reception hall. Burial will follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Maude Timms Dickson, 93, formerly of Columbia, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. Online condolences may be sent to her loved ones by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019