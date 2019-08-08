Maude Dickson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude Dickson.
Service Information
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC
29657
(864)-843-9211
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Pickens, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Pickens, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maude T. Dickson PICKENS, SC - Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Dickson will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the reception hall. Burial will follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Maude Timms Dickson, 93, formerly of Columbia, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. Online condolences may be sent to her loved ones by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.