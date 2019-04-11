Maude B. Garner COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Maude B. Garner will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the First Nazareth Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held Thursday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her two sons, Calvin (Stella) Garner and Gerald Garner; five grandsons, one granddaughter, five great-grandchildren; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 11, 2019