Maude Nealie Ford Ross WINNSBORO - Maude Nealie Ford Ross was born in Greensboro, NC, on March 12, 1924, and grew up in Winnsboro, SC. Her 96 years resounded with great passion for her faith in God and her church, St. John AMEC, her family, the education of children and music. With a song in her heart, she passed away peacefully in her home in Winnsboro, SC, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Mrs. Ross completed Fairfield County Training School in Winnsboro and continued her education with a B.A. Degree from Allen University, Columbia, SC, and M.A. Degree in Guidance and Personnel Administration from Columbia University, New York, NY. Her belief that all children can learn and succeed formed the cornerstone for her investment in education. She played a pivotal role and was a driving force in the peaceful integration of the Fairfield County High Schools. After 35 years as a teacher and guidance counselor, she retired and continued to counsel many in the church and community. Her faithful 90-year membership at St. John AME Church reflects service as a steward, trustee, class leader, Sunday school teacher,choir member, with leadership as a Conference Branch President, Secretary, and a Life Member of the Women's Missionary Society. Whether with family, church, school or community, when Mrs. Ross saw a need, she worked on a solution. When her church needed musicians,in 2009, she created the "Musical Blessings" project fostering new youth musicians.Applications from youth of the church were accepted for the project andfour junior high students were selected to provide music for the Sunday school and church services. Mrs. Ross contributed a stipend each month as an incentive for services rendered by each "Musical Blessing." The students, in turn, gave to the church ten percent of their earnings and enjoyed the lessons of serving God, tithing and saving. One of them, Logan Wade, played for his high school's choir performance at Carnegie Hall, NY. Among her civic, educational and community activities are Life Member of the National Council of Negro Women, NAACP, a member of Allen University Alumni Association, Eastern Star Evergreen Chapter No.126, Friend of the Library and Council on Aging. She has also received several state and local recognitions. She was the third of six children born to the Late Ernest and Estelle Henry Ford. Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by her middle school sweetheart and husband, The Late Julius Mansel Ross, Sr. Four children were born to their 53-year union: Julius Mansel Ross, Jr. (McDonough, GA), Saundra Ross Johnson (Wilmington, DE), Karen Ross Grant (Orangeburg, SC) and the Rev. Barrington Bernard Ross (Shawn) of Durham, NC. Mrs. Ross was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Shani Ross Paul, Julius Mansa Ross, Matthew Ross Johnson; Lauren Ford Grant; Ross Montgomery Grant; Amena Estelle Ross; Caleb Wallace Ross and Aisha Manselle Blackstone Ross (deceased). Four wonderful spirited great-grandchildren blessed her life - Ava Grace Paul, Spencer Allen Paul, Eden Leigh Jones Ross and Mason Anthony Grove. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister Martha Daisy Ford Gladden of Washington, DC, her sister-in-law Cecile Ross Stevenson of Pottstown, PA, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her loving caregivers Perdita Jeryl Ford, and Gladys Means Hardy. Her siblings -- Blanche Estelle Ford Wade, Ernest Ford, Jr., Frederick Wallace Ford and Paul James Ford, Sr. preceded her in death. Due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing, a private graveside service will be held with her immediate family at the Ross Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in her name to: Saint John AME Church, ATTN: Rev. Yvonne Feaster, 2740 Old Camden Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180, and/or Allen University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1530 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29204. Condolences to the family may be sent directly to Saundra Ross Johnson at PO Box 274, Winnsboro, SC. 29180, or to Glover's Memorial Chapel, 423 N. Congress St., Winnsboro, SC 29180.

