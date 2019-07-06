Maurice Andre McQueen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Andre McQueen.
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
1218 Lyon Street
Columbia, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
1218 Lyon Street
Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maurice Andre McQueen COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Andre McQueen will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing noon) today at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1218 Lyon Street, Columbia, with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Blvd. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, is in charge. Surviving are his parents, James and Sandra McQueen; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. McQueen can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.