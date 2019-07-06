Maurice Andre McQueen COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Andre McQueen will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing noon) today at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1218 Lyon Street, Columbia, with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Blvd. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, is in charge. Surviving are his parents, James and Sandra McQueen; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. McQueen can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on July 6, 2019