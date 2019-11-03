Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice Dunlap Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maurice Edwin Dunlap, Sr. COLUMBIA - Maurice Edwin Dunlap, Sr. talked a lot recently about going home. On November 1, 2019 Maurice completed his life's journey of 92 years. He made it home where we know he met Jesus face to face and reunited with many loved ones who completed their journey before him. Maurice was born a flag waving American July 4, 1927 in Columbia, SC. He was the son of the late Henry Frank and Viola Watts Dunlap. He married his love, Eleanor Fulmer, in the summer of 1951. Their 68 year marriage is one for the books; a story full of steadfast love and loyalty. They built a home, created a life & raised a family in the avenues of Cayce. Maurice walked down the street each day to Dunlap's Barber Shop where he met the regulars there to shoot the breeze and gave out the best haircut in town. He made a living charging 50 cents a haircut and upon closing the doors of a Cayce cornerstone in 1989 had raised his price to only $2.75. In retirement, he could be found at the best fishing holes around, walking the avenues and tending his prized garden. Anyone who walked past him in the garden was guaranteed to comment on Maurice's beautiful array of vegetables and was oftentimes sent home with a bounty. Maurice also gave generously of his time and was a loyal member of Mt Tabor Lutheran Church. He was the first there to unlock the doors and the last to lock up. His service to family, church and community continued until his eyesight prevented him. Maurice gave his final haircut to his love, Eleanor, just days before he left their Cayce home one last time. Left behind to reminisce on a lifetime of memories are his wife, Eleanor Fulmer Dunlap; children, Janice (Doug) Swanson, Sandra Lindler and Maurice "Edwin" (Dorrie) Dunlap, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephen (Ashley) Swanson, Hope Swanson, Kevin (Ashley) Lindler, Crystal Lindler, Ashley (Michael) Coney, Matthew Dunlap, Christian Dunlap and Sarah Joy Dunlap; seven great-grandchildren. Maurice is also survived by his sister Lillian Jeffcoat. Gone before him and there to welcome Maurice home are his parents; brothers William, R.B. and Reuben Dunlap; and his son-in-law Larry Lindler. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:30 PM, Tuesday, November 5, at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2:15 PM prior to the service. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Lexington Extended Care. Memorials may be made to Mt Tabor Lutheran Church capital campaign online - https://tinyurl.com/yxpzmzx2 - or mailed: 1000 B Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169 Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

