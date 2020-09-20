Maurice Holloway LEXINGTON - Maurice Holloway was born August 30, 1956 and peacefully entered eternal life September 16, 2020. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1978 graduate of Lander University. After 42 years of service he retired in January 2020 from AT&T formally Southern Bell. He had a relationship with Jesus Christ and was currently active at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. Maurice was an avid basketball player and fan He leaves to continue his legacy and cherish his memories, his wife of 39 years, Dr. Mary Harrison Holloway; children, Retired US Navy Senior Chief Danel Harrison (Sonia), Kristen Agbato (Segun) and Ashley Jones (Jonathan); six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; parents, John Calvin and Corrie J. Holloway; mother-in-law, Mazel Harrison; four siblings; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; three aunts; three uncles and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special dear friends. Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, September 20 from 4pm-6pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, September 21 at 11am at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington SC and live stream at https://www.youtube.com/user/SaxeGothapres/videos In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the established scholarships in Maurice's and Mary's name at Lander University Foundation, 320 Stanley Avenue Greenwood, SC, 29649 and Midlands Technical College Foundation, P O Box 2408 Columbia SC 29202 or https://www.givecampus/14688/donations/new
or to Mission Lexington 216 Harmon St. Lexington, SC 29072 or MissionLexingtonsc.org
Condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
.