Maurice Malcomb Brannon
1921 - 2020
May 23, 1921 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Maurice Brannon, 99, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
A native of Anderson, S.C., he was born on May 23, 1921. Maurice joined the US Air Corps in May 1941 and was a proud WWII veteran. In addition to aircraft maintenance, Staff Sargent Brannon, also flew reconnaissance missions along the east coast to detect enemy U-Boats. He was later transferred to fighter pilot training which was interrupted by the end of the war.
Maurice married his high school sweetheart, Corneil Phillips and they never spent a night apart for 73 years. After the death of his father-in-law, they moved to Atlanta to continue the family business. Upon closing the business, he was employed by Sears- Roebuck as a top sales person until his retirement. After retirement the couple moved to Palm Harbor, Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf and morning sessions of Gin Rummy with his wife. Maurice will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He is predeceased by his mother, Annie Laurie Padgett, his step-father, Robert Walter Padgett, Sr., a step-brother, Robert Walter Padgett, Jr. (Juanita) and a step-sister, Emery Devore (Doug). Survivors include his brother, R.H. "Luke" Brannon; nieces, Jane Melton (Jerry) and Laurie Ann Brigman (Bob); nephew, Dr. Michael H. Brannon (Janet); and many extended family members.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
