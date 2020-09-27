Maxie Lucas
December 6, 1936 - September 24, 2020
Pelion, South Carolina - Pelion – Mr. Maxie Furman Lucas, 83, entered into rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Mr. Maxie is the husband of 57 years to Mrs. Judy Jeffcoat Lucas. He is the father of Ava Lucas Jackson and her husband Jeffrey, and the late Kenneth "Kenny" Maxie Lucas. Mr. Maxie is the grandfather of Jeremy Jackson and his wife Reihannon, and Lindsey Jackson Darby and her husband Brandon. He is the great grandfather of Chloe Marie Jackson, Landon Carter Darby, and Kyler Marie Darby. Mr. Maxie has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His fur babies are Sparkles and Brutus.
A Service Celebrating Mr. Maxie's life will be 12 p.m. (High Noon) on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the old Thor Home Place. 836 Thor Court Pelion, SC, 29123.
No flowers please, to honor Mr. Maxie's life donations may be made to the charity of your choice
