Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM First Baptist Church of Columbia Boyce Chapel View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Columbia Boyce Chapel View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Fogle McKissick COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Maxine Fogle McKissick, 97, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Columbia in Boyce Chapel, with burial following in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. McKissick passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in North, South Carolina on January 3, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Joseph William Fogle and Henrietta Olivia Tindall Fogle. After graduating from business school, Maxine worked for the War Department and later became a full-time homemaker. She learned to play the piano by ear at the age of six and was able to share her talent with others by being a volunteer pianist at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, her Sunday School Class and later at the Lowman Home. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia for many years. Maxine enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening, and calligraphy; but most of all, she loved the Lord, her family and her church. Surviving are her sons, Randall James McKissick and Russell Mark McKissick (Renee) both of Columbia; daughters, Pamela Arnette McKissick and Cara McKissick Mielke (Todd) both of Columbia; six grandchildren, Amber, Brooke, Clay, Julia, Brett, and Maria; great-grandchildren, Payton, River and Will. In addition to her parents, Maxine was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James Francis McKissick and her ten siblings. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at

Maxine Fogle McKissick COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Maxine Fogle McKissick, 97, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Columbia in Boyce Chapel, with burial following in Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. McKissick passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in North, South Carolina on January 3, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Joseph William Fogle and Henrietta Olivia Tindall Fogle. After graduating from business school, Maxine worked for the War Department and later became a full-time homemaker. She learned to play the piano by ear at the age of six and was able to share her talent with others by being a volunteer pianist at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, her Sunday School Class and later at the Lowman Home. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia for many years. Maxine enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening, and calligraphy; but most of all, she loved the Lord, her family and her church. Surviving are her sons, Randall James McKissick and Russell Mark McKissick (Renee) both of Columbia; daughters, Pamela Arnette McKissick and Cara McKissick Mielke (Todd) both of Columbia; six grandchildren, Amber, Brooke, Clay, Julia, Brett, and Maria; great-grandchildren, Payton, River and Will. In addition to her parents, Maxine was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, James Francis McKissick and her ten siblings. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close