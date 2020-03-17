Maxsena Thomas Days COLUMBIA - Maxsena Thomas Days was born in New York on April 8, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Susie Mae Peterson and the late Mack Thomas. She departed this earthly life on March 12, 2020. Maxsena was educated in the public schools of Richland County, where she graduated from C. A. Johnson High School in 1967. Maxsena retired from Seibels Bruce and began a second career as an Area Manager with Environmental Services System. Maxsena was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Maxsena's memories will be cherished by her devoted husband, Thomas E. Days, Sr; sons, Attorney Chris Hart, SC House of Representative and Glennah Hart; stepson, Thomas E. Days, Jr.; three grandchildren, Deja, David, and Devin; one great-grandchild, DeAndre Hart; a brother, Richard (Bernice) Smith; son-in-law, David Simmons; four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law; and a host of loving family and friends.. The homegoing service for Maxsena Thomas Days will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, with burial in Palmetto Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2020