May Bond "Bonnie" Screven Graham

November 19, 1952 - November 7, 2020

Summerville, South Carolina - Our Bonnie passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born to Harrell M. and Jule Screven Graham Pearlstine, by whom she is predeceased. She is also predeceased by her brothers Harry and Screven Graham, her grandparents William Simpson & May Bond Screven Simpson Rhodes and Nathaniel A. & Lucille Graham Turner. She is survived by her niece, Acree Graham Macam (Eric) and great-niece Lassiter Macam, sister-in-law Mary Graham (Screven), step-father Maynard Pearlstine and her beloved friend, Gail Franklin, along with numerous loving cousins.

Bonnie was a blessing to all who knew her and despite her own circumstances, lived to encourage others. People were always greeted with her effervescent smile and the sure knowledge that Bonnie prayed for them every day. Her other "family" and friends at the Coastal Center say that she will be greatly missed, that she kept a positive outlook on life, and was always concerned about each and every one of them.

The family warmly thanks the staff at the Coastal Center in Summerville for their superior care and endless kindnesses during her long time with them. We also wish to thank the staff at MUSC hospital for their compassionate care during Bonnie's last days.

Bonnie will be interred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbia, SC.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the S.C. Coastal Center, 9995 Miles Jamison Rd, Summerville, SC 29485, or to a charitable organization of your choice for disabled individuals.

Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365.





Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2020.