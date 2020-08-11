May Hutchinson ABBEVILLE - May Robertson Baskin Hutchinson died August 7, 2020, in the same bed and bedroom where she was born April 5, 1922. May was blessed with a brilliant mind, boundless energy, good health, and a long life in which she made an indelible and lasting impression on her family and her beloved home Abbeville. The daughter of the late Eugenia Robertson Baskin and Charles Augustus Baskin, Sr., she was predeceased by her husband, Rufus Wood Hutchinson, Jr., and brother, Charles Augustus Baskin, Jr. She is survived by daughters Jean Robertson Hutchinson of Charleston and Ann Fulmer Hutchinson Waigand (Fred) of Camden, Maine, and granddaughters Miriam and Anna of Vienna, Virginia. May grew up in Duncan, Donalds, Greer, and Taylors-where her father, a pharmacist, opened drugstores-and Greenville, graduating from Greenville High School in 1939. At Greenville Women's College (Furman University, 1943), she majored in History and English and minored in French; was co-editor of The Echo; and was elected to Who's Who in American Colleges. A 30-year resident of Charleston, May led the Moreland Garden Club's successful effort to pass a law protecting sea oats and taught first grade for 20 years at Oakland, St. Andrew's, and Antreville Elementary Schools. May adored Folly Beach; she called it "Heaven on Earth." May served on the Board of the Abbeville Museum, helped write the Historic Preservation Ordinance and was co-chair of Abbeville's Historic Properties Protection Commission, co-founded Historic Abbeville Tour Service, wrote the Abbeville Fitness Walk tour, designed and led a week-long Elderhostel, and was Trinity's longest-serving Church Historian. Memorials in memory of May, in support of the restoration of her beloved Trinity Episcopal Church, may be mailed to Preservation South Carolina, Sacred Spaces Restore Trinity Fund, PO Box 448, Abbeville, SC 29620 or made online at www.restoretrinity.org
